IPL Auction 2023: Lucknow Super Giants' Full Squad

IPL auction 2023: A look at the full squad of Lucknow Super Giants.

Yash Thakur has been bought by the Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 45 lakh, becomes the team's third buy in the ongoing IPL auction. Jaydev Unadkat has been bagged by the LSG for Rs 50 lakh. Nicholas Pooran, the Caribbean dasher, has been sold for a staggering Rs 16 crore. West Indian all-rounder Romario Shepherd and Aussie all-rounder Daniel Sams have been snaffled up for Rs 50 lakh and Rs 75 lakh, respectively.

Lucknow Super Giants had retained 15 players from the squad they made their IPL debut with and came into the auction with a purse of Rs 23.35 crore.

West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder and Indian batter Manish Pandey were among the big names they released after the 2022 season where they reached the playoffs.

  1. KL Rahul

  2. Ayush Badoni

  3. Karan Sharma

  4. Manan Vohra

  5. Quinton de Kock

  6. Deepak Hooda

  7. Marcus Stoinis

  8. Krishnappa Gowtham

  9. Kyle Mayers

  10. Avesh Khan

  11. Mohsin Khan

  12. Krunal Pandya

  13. Ravi Bishnoi

  14. Mark Wood

  15. Mayank Yadav

  16. Nicholas Pooran

  17. Jaydev Unadkat

  18. Yash Thakur

  19. Romario Shepherd

  20. Daniel Sams

