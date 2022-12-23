IPL Auction 2023: Lucknow Super Giants' Full Squad
IPL auction 2023: A look at the full squad of Lucknow Super Giants.
Yash Thakur has been bought by the Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 45 lakh, becomes the team's third buy in the ongoing IPL auction. Jaydev Unadkat has been bagged by the LSG for Rs 50 lakh. Nicholas Pooran, the Caribbean dasher, has been sold for a staggering Rs 16 crore. West Indian all-rounder Romario Shepherd and Aussie all-rounder Daniel Sams have been snaffled up for Rs 50 lakh and Rs 75 lakh, respectively.
Lucknow Super Giants had retained 15 players from the squad they made their IPL debut with and came into the auction with a purse of Rs 23.35 crore.
West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder and Indian batter Manish Pandey were among the big names they released after the 2022 season where they reached the playoffs.
IPL Auction 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad
KL Rahul
Ayush Badoni
Karan Sharma
Manan Vohra
Quinton de Kock
Deepak Hooda
Marcus Stoinis
Krishnappa Gowtham
Kyle Mayers
Avesh Khan
Mohsin Khan
Krunal Pandya
Ravi Bishnoi
Mark Wood
Mayank Yadav
Nicholas Pooran
Jaydev Unadkat
Yash Thakur
Romario Shepherd
Daniel Sams
