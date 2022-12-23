ADVERTISEMENT

IPL Auction 2023: Full Squad of Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Rider came into the auction with the smallest auction kitty, of Rs 7.05 crore while they still had 11 empty slots in their line-up.

Pat Cummins, Alex Hales and Sam Billings pulled out of the 2023 season before the auction, to focus on international cricket and KKR traded in Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the off season.

  1. Shreyas Iyer (c)

  2. Rahmanullah Gurbaz

  3. Rinku Singh

  4. Andre Russell

  5. Sunil Narine

  6. Nitish Rana

  7. Anukul Roy

  8. Venkatesh Iyer

  9. Shardul Thakur

  10. Tim Southee

  11. Lockie Ferguson

  12. Umesh Yadav

  13. CV Varun

  14. Harshit Rana

  15. N. Jagadeesan

  16. Vaibhav Arora

