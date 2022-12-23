ADVERTISEMENT
IPL Auction 2023: Full Squad of Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL Auction 2023: A look at Kolkata Knight Riders' full squad.
i
Kolkata Knight Rider came into the auction with the smallest auction kitty, of Rs 7.05 crore while they still had 11 empty slots in their line-up.
Pat Cummins, Alex Hales and Sam Billings pulled out of the 2023 season before the auction, to focus on international cricket and KKR traded in Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the off season.
ADVERTISEMENT
IPL Auction 2023: Full Squad of Kolkata Knight Riders
Shreyas Iyer (c)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Rinku Singh
Andre Russell
Sunil Narine
Nitish Rana
Anukul Roy
Venkatesh Iyer
Shardul Thakur
Tim Southee
Lockie Ferguson
Umesh Yadav
CV Varun
Harshit Rana
N. Jagadeesan
Vaibhav Arora
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×