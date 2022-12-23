IPL Auction 2023: Full Squad of Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Rider came into the auction with the smallest auction kitty, of Rs 7.05 crore while they still had 11 empty slots in their line-up.

Pat Cummins, Alex Hales and Sam Billings pulled out of the 2023 season before the auction, to focus on international cricket and KKR traded in Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the off season.