ADVERTISEMENT

IPL Auction 2023: Mumbai Indians' Full Squad

IPL Auction 2023: A look at Mumbai India's full squad ahead of the 2023 season.

The Quint
Published
IPL
1 min read
IPL Auction 2023: Mumbai Indians' Full Squad
i

Cameron Green, the talented Aussie all-rounder, goes to Mumbai Indians at a whopping price of Rs 17.5 crore.

Among the players Mumbai will be looking to replace this auction is Kieron Pollard who announced his retirement last month and has since been appointed the team's batting coach.

They have a squad of 16 players currently and came into the auction with a purse of Rs 20.55 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

IPL Auction 2023: Mumbai Indians Full Squad

  1. Rohit Sharma

  2. Tim David

  3. Ramandeep Singh

  4. N Tilak Verma

  5. Suryakumar Yadav

  6. Ishan Kishan

  7. Tristan Stubbs

  8. Dewald Brevis

  9. Jofra Archer

  10. Jasprit Bumrah

  11. Arjun Tendulkar

  12. Arshad Khan

  13. Kumar Kartikeya

  14. Hrithik Shokeen

  15. Jason Behrendorff

  16. Akash Madhwal

  17. Cameron Green

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×