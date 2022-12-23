IPL Auction 2023: Mumbai Indians' Full Squad
IPL Auction 2023: A look at Mumbai India's full squad ahead of the 2023 season.
Cameron Green, the talented Aussie all-rounder, goes to Mumbai Indians at a whopping price of Rs 17.5 crore.
Among the players Mumbai will be looking to replace this auction is Kieron Pollard who announced his retirement last month and has since been appointed the team's batting coach.
They have a squad of 16 players currently and came into the auction with a purse of Rs 20.55 crore.
IPL Auction 2023: Mumbai Indians Full Squad
Rohit Sharma
Tim David
Ramandeep Singh
N Tilak Verma
Suryakumar Yadav
Ishan Kishan
Tristan Stubbs
Dewald Brevis
Jofra Archer
Jasprit Bumrah
Arjun Tendulkar
Arshad Khan
Kumar Kartikeya
Hrithik Shokeen
Jason Behrendorff
Akash Madhwal
Cameron Green
-
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl
Topics: Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 IPL Auction 2023
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.