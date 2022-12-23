ADVERTISEMENT

IPL Auction 2023: Chennai Super Kings' Full Squad

Chennai Super Kings' has bought English all-rounder Ben Stokes for Rs 16.25 crore in the 2023 IPL auction. Their first purchase was Ajinkya Rahane, at Rs 50 lakh.

MS Dhoni's CSK entered today's IPL auction with 18 players on their roster having released 8 players after the 2021 season.

They also started with a sizeable purse of Rs 20.45 crore and 2 slots available for overseas players. After purchasing Stokes and Rahane, they are now left with Rs 3.70 crore.

IPL Auction 2023: Chennai Super Kings Full Squad

  1. Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C & WK)

  2. Ravindra Jadeja

  3. Devon Conway

  4. Moeen Ali

  5. Ruturaj Gaikwad

  6. Shivam Dube

  7. Ambati Rayudu

  8. Dwaine Pretorius

  9. Maheesh Theekshana

  10. Prashant Solanki

  11. Deepak Chahar

  12. Mukesh Choudhary

  13. Simarjeet Singh

  14. Tushar Deshpande

  15. Rajvardhan Hangargekar

  16. Mitchell Santner

  17. Matheesha Pathirana

  18. Subhranshu Senapati

  19. Ajinkya Rahane

  20. Ben Stokes

