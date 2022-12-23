ADVERTISEMENT

IPL Auction 2023: Punjab Kings Full Squad

Punjab Kings have made the biggest purchase of IPL history, buying Sam Curran for Rs 18.50 crore.

The Quint
Published
IPL
1 min read
IPL Auction 2023: Punjab Kings Full Squad
i

Punjab Kings have made the biggest purchase of IPL history, buying Sam Curran for Rs 18.50 crore. The record was earlier set by Chris Morris in the 2021 IPL auction when he was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.5 crore.

After yet another below par season, Punjab Kings released their captain Mayank Agarwal along with eight other players after the 2022 season. Benny Howell, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee were all returned back to the auction pool.

The team also parted ways with coach Anil Kumble at the end of the 2022 season and have appointed Trevor Bayliss as his replacement. Shikhar Dhawan has been named the new captain.

Punjab came into the auction with a purse of Rs 32.2 crore and a maximum of 9 spots to fill.

ADVERTISEMENT

IPL Auction 2023: Punjab Kings Full Squad

  1. Shikhar Dhawan (capt)

  2. Shahrukh Khan

  3. Jonny Bairstow

  4. Prabhsimran Singh

  5. Bhanuka Rajapaksa

  6. Jitesh Sharma

  7. Raj Bawa

  8. Rishi Dhawan

  9. Liam Livingstone

  10. Atharva Taide

  11. Arshdeep Singh

  12. Baltej Singh

  13. Nathan Ellis

  14. Kagiso Rabada

  15. Rahul Chahar

  16. Harpreet Brar

  17. Sam Curran

  18. Sikandar Raza

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl

Topics:  IPL 2023   IPL Auction 2023 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×