ADVERTISEMENT

IPL Auction 2023: Rajasthan Royals Full Squad

IPL auction 2023: A look at Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals' line-up.

The Quint
Published
IPL
1 min read
IPL Auction 2023: Rajasthan Royals Full Squad
i

Rajasthan Royals have opened their account in the 2023 IPL auction by adding former West Indies skipper Jason Holder to their squad.

Holder was bought for Rs 5.75 crore.

Rajasthan Royals came into the auction with 16 players retained from the 2022 IPL season where they finished as finalists.

Sanju Samson's side had only Rs 13.20 crore to spend in Friday's IPL auction in Kochi.

ADVERTISEMENT

IPL Auction 2023: Rajasthan Royals Full Squad

  1. Sanju Samson

  2. Ravichandran Ashwin

  3. Yuzvendra Chahal

  4. Prasidh Krishna

  5. Devdutt Padikkal

  6. Navdeep Saini

  7. Kuldeep Sen

  8. Yashasvi Jaiswal

  9. Riyan Parag

  10. Kuldip Yadav

  11. Dhruv Jurel

  12. Jos Buttler

  13. Trent Boult

  14. Obed McCoy

  15. KC Cariappa

  16. Shimron Hetmyer

  17. Jason Holder

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×