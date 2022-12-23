IPL Auction 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad
IPL auction 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad's full squad during the auction in Kochi.
Early in the auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad bought Harry Brook and Mayank Agarwal for Rs 13.25 crore and Rs 8.25 crore respectively.
Hyderabad has retained only 12 players after the 2022 IPL season where they finished last. Among the players the released was skipper Kane Williamson and are looking for a new captain in this auction.
They came into the auction with the biggest available purse - of Rs 42.25 crore, and now have Rs 20.75 crore left.
Abhishek Sharma
Aiden Markram
Umran Malik
Glenn Phillips
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Rahul Tripathi
Abdul Samad
Marco Jansen
Washington Sundar
Kartik Tyagi
T Natarajan
Fazalhaq Farooqi
Harry Brook
