IPL Auction 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad

IPL auction 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad's full squad during the auction in Kochi.

Early in the auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad bought Harry Brook and Mayank Agarwal for Rs 13.25 crore and Rs 8.25 crore respectively.

Hyderabad has retained only 12 players after the 2022 IPL season where they finished last. Among the players the released was skipper Kane Williamson and are looking for a new captain in this auction.

They came into the auction with the biggest available purse - of Rs 42.25 crore, and now have Rs 20.75 crore left.

  1. Abhishek Sharma

  2. Aiden Markram

  3. Umran Malik

  4. Glenn Phillips

  5. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

  6. Rahul Tripathi

  7. Abdul Samad

  8. Marco Jansen

  9. Washington Sundar

  10. Kartik Tyagi

  11. T Natarajan

  12. Fazalhaq Farooqi

  13. Harry Brook

