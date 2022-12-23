IPL Auction 2023: Gujarat Titans Full Squad
IPL Auction 2023: A look at the full squad of defending champions Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans have started their 2023 IPL auction with the purchase of former Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson for Rs 2 crore - his base price.
The defending champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Gujarat Titans retained the core of their squad with a line-up of 18 players coming into today's auction.
They traded pacer Lockie Ferguson and wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz to Kolkata Knight Riders in the off-season while also releasing Dominic Drakes, Jason Roy, Varun Aaron and Gurkeerat Singh.
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Full Squad
Hardik Pandya
Shubman Gill
David Miller
Abhinav Manohar
Sai Sudarshan
Wriddhiman Saha
Matthew Wade
Rashid Khan
Rahul Tewatia
Vijay Shankar
Mohammed Shami
Alzarri Joseph
Yash Dayal
Pradeep Sangwan
Darshan Nalkande
Jayant Yadav
R Sai Kishore
Noor Ahmad
Kane Williamson
Odean Smith
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl
Topics: IPL 2023 IPL Auction 2023
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.