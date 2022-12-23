ADVERTISEMENT

IPL Auction 2023 RCB: Full Squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore

A look at the full squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore on the day of the 2023 IPL auction.

The Quint
Updated
IPL
1 min read
IPL Auction 2023 RCB: Full Squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore
i

Royal Challengers Bangalore have opened their account in the 2023 IPL auction by bagging Reece Topley for Rs 1.90 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad

  1. Faf du Plessis

  2. Virat Kohli

  3. Glenn Maxwell

  4. Dinesh Karthik

  5. Harshal Patel

  6. Wanindu Hasaranga

  7. Josh Hazlewood

  8. Shahbaz Ahmed

  9. Mohammad Siraj

  10. Anuj Rawat

  11. Akash Deep

  12. Mahipal Lomror

  13. Finn Allen

  14. Suyash Prabhudessai

  15. Karn Sharma

  16. Siddharth Kaul

  17. David Willey

  18. Rajat Patidar

  19. Reece Topley

  20. Himanshu Sharma

  21. Will Jacks

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×