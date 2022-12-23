ADVERTISEMENT
IPL Auction 2023 RCB: Full Squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore
A look at the full squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore on the day of the 2023 IPL auction.
Royal Challengers Bangalore have opened their account in the 2023 IPL auction by bagging Reece Topley for Rs 1.90 crore.
IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad
Faf du Plessis
Virat Kohli
Glenn Maxwell
Dinesh Karthik
Harshal Patel
Wanindu Hasaranga
Josh Hazlewood
Shahbaz Ahmed
Mohammad Siraj
Anuj Rawat
Akash Deep
Mahipal Lomror
Finn Allen
Suyash Prabhudessai
Karn Sharma
Siddharth Kaul
David Willey
Rajat Patidar
Reece Topley
Himanshu Sharma
Will Jacks
Topics: Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB IPL 2023
