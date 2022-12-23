ADVERTISEMENT

IPL Auction 2023: Delhi Capitals' Full Squad

IPL Auction 2023: A look at the full squad of Delhi Capitals.

English batsman Phil Salt is Delhi Capitals's first purchase at the 2023 IPL auction. Ishant Sharma was also bought for Rs 50 lakh.

They have made the least changed among the 10 franchises following the 2022 IPL season, releasing just four players after Shardul Thakur was transferred to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, KS Bharat and Ashwin Hebbar returned to the auction pool as Delhi came into today's 2023 IPL auction with a purse of Rs 19.45 crore and just five slots.

IPL Auction 2023: Delhi Capitals Full Squad

  1. Rishabh Pant

  2. David Warner

  3. Anrich Nortje

  4. Lungi Ngidi

  5. Prithvi Shaw

  6. Chetan Sakariya

  7. Khaleel Ahmed

  8. Kuldeep Yadav

  9. Axar Patel

  10. Ripal Patel

  11. Sarfaraz Khan

  12. Yash Dhull

  13. Kamlesh Nagarkoti

  14. Pravin Dubey

  15. Vicky Ostwal

  16. Lalit Yadav

  17. Rovman Powell

  18. Mustafizur Rahman

  19. Mitchell Marsh

  20. Phil Salt

  21. Ishant Sharma

