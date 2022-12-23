IPL Auction 2023: Delhi Capitals' Full Squad

English batsman Phil Salt is Delhi Capitals's first purchase at the 2023 IPL auction. Ishant Sharma was also bought for Rs 50 lakh.

They have made the least changed among the 10 franchises following the 2022 IPL season, releasing just four players after Shardul Thakur was transferred to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, KS Bharat and Ashwin Hebbar returned to the auction pool as Delhi came into today's 2023 IPL auction with a purse of Rs 19.45 crore and just five slots.