IPL Auction 2023: Delhi Capitals' Full Squad
IPL Auction 2023: A look at the full squad of Delhi Capitals.
English batsman Phil Salt is Delhi Capitals's first purchase at the 2023 IPL auction. Ishant Sharma was also bought for Rs 50 lakh.
They have made the least changed among the 10 franchises following the 2022 IPL season, releasing just four players after Shardul Thakur was transferred to Kolkata Knight Riders.
Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, KS Bharat and Ashwin Hebbar returned to the auction pool as Delhi came into today's 2023 IPL auction with a purse of Rs 19.45 crore and just five slots.
IPL Auction 2023: Delhi Capitals Full Squad
Rishabh Pant
David Warner
Anrich Nortje
Lungi Ngidi
Prithvi Shaw
Chetan Sakariya
Khaleel Ahmed
Kuldeep Yadav
Axar Patel
Ripal Patel
Sarfaraz Khan
Yash Dhull
Kamlesh Nagarkoti
Pravin Dubey
Vicky Ostwal
Lalit Yadav
Rovman Powell
Mustafizur Rahman
Mitchell Marsh
Phil Salt
Ishant Sharma
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl
Topics: IPL 2023 IPL Auction 2023
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.