RSS & Hindutva: How Rabble-Rousing Outfits Put Bhagwat in a Tight Spot

In possibly the most famous of Ajit (the Hindi film villain) dialogues or jokes, albeit apocryphal, the character tells Raabert, his henchman, to put the adversary in ‘Liquid Oxygen’, because the liquid would not ‘let him live’ and the oxygen would not ‘let him die’.

This joke comes to mind every time Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sarsanghchalak (chief) Mohan Bhagwat responds to unbridled actions or rabble-rousing statements by people not strictly part of the Sangh network but still symbiotically connected with its ecosystem.

The RSS chief’s predicament is simple: the belief of these people in the Hindutva ideology does not permit Bhagwat to disown them, but the political inappropriateness of their actions prevents him from embracing them, at least in public.