India’s Dharam Sansads: How the Youth Have Been Radicalised Since 1980s

The recent controversy over statements made in Dharam Sansads in Haridwar and Raipur has turned the spotlight on these religious congregations. The following excerpt from Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay’s new book, The Demolition and The Verdict: Ayodhya and the Project to Reconfigure India, traces events that led to the formation of Dharam Sansad by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). The book has been published by Speaking Tiger.

“Despite gains (in the early 1980s) in introducing religio-cultural nationalism as a modern idea necessary to ward off challenges India faced, the leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the VHP were hamstrung by the absence of weighty Hindu saints in their fold. This deficiency was realised more acutely after the Meenakshipuram (religious conversion) incident (in February 1981), and the VHP decided to make amends immediately. Within a month, the VHP constituted a Kendriya Marg Darshak Mandal (Central Guiding Council) in March 1981. This body consisted of religious leaders from various Hindu sects and was handed the brief of advising the VHP leadership on matters relating to ‘Hindu philosophical thought and code of conduct’. These saints with no prior political affiliation were drawn to the VHP-linked set-up because of the ‘threat’ to Hinduism from ‘Islamic’ money.