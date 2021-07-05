'Those Indulging in Lynchings Against Hindutva': RSS Chief Bhagwat

In May, the RSS chief had criticised the negligence on part of the government in the preparation for the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

“We all lost track after the first wave. The people, the governments, the administrations, everybody knew... The doctors too were warning but everybody still lost track. That’s why we are facing this situation today," he had said.

Speaking at the positivity campaign that had been organised by the RSS in the wake of the devastation wreaked by second wave of the coronavirus, Bhagwat had also urged people to not fall for unscientific remedies being spread in the name of Ayurveda.