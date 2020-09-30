Babri Masjid Demolition Had Just One Conspiracy — False Secularism

Satyamev Jayate

Truth has emerged victorious today. The only “conspiracy” in the Babri Masjid demolition conspiracy case was a political conspiracy. The demolition of Babri was not a planned act. Remember the reaction of Mr Advani to the event. He was dismayed and said, “My political movement is now wrecked”. The demolition was the symbol of the politics which was being practised in India. The politics of minority appeasement and pseudo-secularism.

In life, at times, events overtake people. This was not for the first time that a large congregation had gathered at the Ayodhya mosque. Because of certain aggression of people who were trying to protect the mosque provoked a section of people, they went ahead and demolished it. But to claim this as a pre-planned conspiracy was preposterous.

This was done at the political messaging of the so-called secular party to appease the hurt psyche of the Muslim community. There is no truth to the claim that a conspiracy led to the demolition of the mosque.