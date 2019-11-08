Explainer: How Babri Demolition In 1992 Changed India

Tune into the first part of special explainer podcast on the history of the Ayodhya dispute. Shorbori Purkayastha The Supreme Court is expected to give its verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute case. | (Image: The Quint/Erum Gour) Podcast Tune into the first part of special explainer podcast on the history of the Ayodhya dispute.

(A special CBI court will pronounce its judgment in the decades-old Babri Masjid demolition case on 30 September, in which former deputy prime minister LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti are among the 32 accused. In light of this development, we are republishing this podcast from The Quint's archives, which was originally published on 8 November, 2019.)

A 16th Century mosque, the birthplace of Ram and modern politics – these are the three elements that brought about a new chapter in Indian society and politics. The more we talk about the Ayodhya dispute, the longer the discussion stretches, after all, the legal dispute has been going on for 70 whole years. And, whatever has transpired in these years has changed the nation’s people, society and politics. The Supreme Court delivered the verdict, on 9 November, settling the matter for once and for all. But how did the whole conflict begin? Tune into the first part of special explainer podcast about the Ayodhya dispute, in which we break down the very complicated history of the Ayodhya conflict.

Click here to listen to Part 2 of this podcast.