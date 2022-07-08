Indian Community in UK Weighs in on Political Crisis After Boris’s Exit

It is over. He has gone. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson finally left 10 Downing Street kicking and screaming. Johnson’s resignation yesterday puts him among the top four shortest serving British Prime Ministers in the post-war period – it also means he has lasted less time in office than Theresa May. This after Johnson gave the Conservatives the biggest majority since 1979, and even until last week, hoped to be in office till the 2030s. Finally, in his resignation speech, he said: “No one is remotely indispensable.” That is the irony of politics.

Johnson became Prime Minister on 24 July 2019 and held the post for only two years and 348 days. His tenure in office was scarred with sleaze and scandal, but even after the 6 June vote of no-confidence against him, voted for by 148 MPs, Johnson dug his heels in deeper. The biographer of several former Prime Ministers, Sir Anthony Seldon, said, “No one has been as obstinate as Boris Johnson in British politics, and neither has a premiership exploded so publicly.” Calling it a “farce”, he said Johnson was dragged and pushed in the final days, hoping the transition can be orderly.