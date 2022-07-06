UK's 1st Muslim Home Secretary, Health Minister Amid COVID: Who Is Sajid Javid?

"The tone you set as a leader, and the values you represent, reflect on your colleagues, your party and ultimately the country. Conservatives at their best are seen as hard-headed decision-makers, guided by strong values. We may not have always been popular, but we have been competent in acting in the national interest. Sadly, in the current circumstances, the public are concluding that we are now neither," Javid wrote, serving a significant blow to Johnson's authority.

The ex senior cabinet minister's move has propelled a series of resignations from the UK administration, with Minister of State at the Ministry of Justice Victoria Atkins and Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) to the Department of Business, Felicity Buchan being the latest in the growing list of leaders to have announced their exits.