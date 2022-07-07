UK Govt Crisis: Boris Johnson Addresses Nation, Expected to Quit as Tory Chief
United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce his resignation as the Conservative Party's leader shortly, BBC reported on Thursday, 7 July.
The leader is currently addressing the nation.
He is likely to continue as prime minister until the autumn. However, calls for the appointment of an interim PM are growing stronger within Johnson's political party.
The leader has reportedly appointed a full replacement Cabinet, with James Cleverly's appointment as the new Education Secretary being among the latest.
'Will of the Party that There Should be a New Leader'
"It is clearly the will of the parliamentary party that there should be a new leader... I have today appointed a cabinet to serve, as I will, until a new leader is in place," he said in his address.
He added, "The timetable for electing the new leader of the Conservative party - and therefore the new PM - will be announced next week."
James Cleverly Appointed Education Secretary
James Cleverly has been appointed as the new Education Secretary, replacing Michelle Donelan, who resigned today after only being appointed on Tuesday evening due to Nadhim Zahawi promotion to the post of chancellor.
Greg Clark Becomes Levelling Up Secretary
Greg Clark is the new Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary, and has replaced Michael Gove, who was fired last night for asking the PM to resign.
Kit Malthouse has reportedly been appointed Chancellor for the Duchy of Lancaster.
