Boris Johnson To Quit as Tory Chief Today, Will Stay UK PM Till Autumn: Reports

Boris Johnson will resign as the Conservative Party's leader on Thursday, 7 July, as per a report by the BBC. He is likely continue as prime minister until the autumn.

Johnson's resignation will trigger a leadership election for a new Tory leader who will go on to become the new premier, news agency PTI reported, quoting reports from Downing Street.

This comes after a spate of resignations from the Johnson-led British Cabinet, citing his leadership as a reason.