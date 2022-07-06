Who Is Rishi Sunak, the Indian-Origin MP Who's Quit as UK PM's Right-Hand Man?

Chancellor of the Exchequer of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, resigned from his post on Tuesday, 5 July, citing Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership.

He was far from the only one to do so. Health Secretary Sajid Javid, along with other ministers, also walked out of Johnson's cabinet.

Sunak was and continues to be one of the favourites touted as Johnson's successor. If that happens, it would make him the first Indian-origin prime minister of the UK.