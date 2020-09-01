SC’s Re 1 Fine ‘Magnanimity’ Should Be Shown to the Poor As Well

In July 2011, a lawyer I knew who did pro bono legal aid for undertrials in Tihar Jail mentioned a case to me that she was working on. I found the details so shocking that a few days later I found myself in the Saket court room of a metropolitan magistrate, seated next to the lawyer, Suma Joseph of the Human Rights Law Network.

Her client was 19, built like an even younger boy, with hollow eyes and tired legs. He asked the magistrate if he could sit until his case came up and she said no. Half an hour later his case was up. Ms Joseph told the magistrate he was changing his ‘not guilty’ plea to a ‘guilty’ plea.

Yes, he was now willing to say, he did steal a wallet with Rs 200 in it, and it wasn’t his own. Within minutes, the judge had convicted him and ordered his release.