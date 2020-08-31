Kaafi Real: SC Fines Prashant Bhushan Re 1 for Contempt of Court
The apex court ordered Bhushan to pay a fine of Re 1 as punishment for contempt of court.
On Monday, 31 August, the Supreme Court announced its verdict in advocate Prashant Bhushan’s contempt of court case. The apex court ordered Bhushan to pay a fine of Re 1 as punishment.
The court said if Bhushan fails to pay the fine by 15 September, he will have to undergo an imprisonment of 3 months and would also be banned from practicing in the Supreme Court for three years.
Lawyer and activist Bhushan was held guilty of contempt for his tweets criticising the Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde, and the Supreme Court.
Bhushan announced at a press briefing after the verdict: “I propose to submit to the order and respectfully pay the fine as I would have submitted to any other lawful punishment.”
He also said that he has reserved his right to seek a review of the conviction and sentencing.
While handing down the verdict, the Supreme Court Bench said that the "freedom of speech cannot be curtailed," while referring to "sane advice" from Attorney General KK Venugopal to the court and to Bhushan.
Bhushan, meanwhile, also thanked those who supported him “I am grateful for the support of countless people, activists, lawyers, judges and fellow citizens who encouraged me to stand firm. I am gratified that it seems to have given strength to many people to stand up and speak out against injustice.”
