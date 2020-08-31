Kaafi Real: SC Fines Prashant Bhushan Re 1 for Contempt of Court

On Monday, 31 August, the Supreme Court announced its verdict in advocate Prashant Bhushan’s contempt of court case. The apex court ordered Bhushan to pay a fine of Re 1 as punishment.

The court said if Bhushan fails to pay the fine by 15 September, he will have to undergo an imprisonment of 3 months and would also be banned from practicing in the Supreme Court for three years.

Lawyer and activist Bhushan was held guilty of contempt for his tweets criticising the Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde, and the Supreme Court.