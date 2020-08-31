Pay Re 1 Fine for Contempt, or Face 3 Months Jail: SC to Bhushan

On Monday, 31 August, the Supreme Court ordered Prashant Bhushan will need to pay a Re 1 fine as punishment for contempt of court by 15 September. If he fails to do so, he will have to undergo simple imprisonment of 3 months and will also be disbarred from practicing before the apex court for 3 years.

A Supreme Court bench of Justices Arun Mishra, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari had held the public interest lawyer-activist guilty of criminal contempt on 14 August over two recent tweets, but had not decided the punishment for the same.

The bench heard arguments on sentencing from Bhushan’s lawyers on 20 and 25 August, during which time he refused to apologise, and Attorney General KK Venugopal urged the court to show “statemanship” and not punish him. The judges had then reserved their decision.

Reading out the decicion on sentencing by the court, Justice Mishra said that the court could not take into account criticism from retired judges or lawyers or the public when deciding the penalty for contempt. He also said that when deciding the sentence, the court had taken into account Bhushan’s conduct, including the release of his supplementary statement to the media before the final hearing in the case, which was “meant to influence the court and amounted to an attempt to interfere in the administration of justice.”

The judges also took into account Bhushan’s refusal to apologise, despite them giving him multiple opportunities to do so.