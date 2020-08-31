12 Best ‘Re 1’ Memes On Prashant Bhushan That’ll Make You LOL
The SC has ordered lawyer Prashant Bhushan to pay a fine of Re 1.
On 31 August, the Supreme Court ordered lawyer Prashant Bhushan to pay a fine of Re 1 as a punishment for contempt of court. Bhushan was asked to pay the penalty by 15 September. If not, he will be imprisoned for 3 months and disbarred from practising law for 3 years. A Re 1 fine is definitely unusual and Twitter instantly jumped on the opportunity to make memes.
A Supreme Court bench of Justices Arun Mishra, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari had held the public interest lawyer-activist guilty of criminal contempt on 14 August over two recent tweets, but had not decided the punishment for the same.
