Can India’s NSA Meet on Afghanistan Achieve Anything Without Taliban & Pak?

In the new Hinduised and Vedicised India that the Modi regime stands for, other parallels can be drawn. I daresay that in the absence of the Taliban and Pakistan – and the high probability of Chinese absence – Doval’s meeting will be like a Yagna without fire. Or an Ashwamedha without horses.

Holding its horses is the best India can do in the circumstances. It has been isolated, cornered, marginalised and elbowed out of Afghanistan after spending crores of rupees from the public exchequer. Pakistan has squarely outwitted us, not to mention betrayals by the US and Russia – and Iran’s quiet revenge for ditching it for the US. But we refuse to concede defeat and bide our time. India wants to be in the thick of things when no stakeholder wants it there.