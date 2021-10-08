Russia Invites Taliban to Moscow for International Talks on Afghanistan

Zamir Kabulov, a representative of Russia said on Thursday, 7 October, that the country will invite Taliban representatives for international talks on Afghanistan that are scheduled to be held in Moscow on 20 October, Reuters reported.

President Vladimir Putin's special representative on Afghanistan refused to provide any more details on the scheduled conference.

In March this year, four countries – the US, Russia, China, and Pakistan – had met in a conference where they had called for the Taliban and the Ghani government to put an end to the violence.