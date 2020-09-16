India-Afghanistan Ties Need a Radical Shift Amidst Taliban Talks 

Reports of regional commanders within Taliban opposing any negotiated compromise with the US have been doing rounds for months, and violence against the Afghan government and its institutions has been consistent.

The stakes remain high around the talks, and there are no guarantees whether any success would be achieved or not. The only constant as negotiations begin is an impending US withdrawal and this alone gives the Taliban a better deck of cards to play. The group has managed to secure the release of over 5,000 of its fighters and members from Afghan prisons, a demand that the government of President Ashraf Ghani has honored at great domestic risk.