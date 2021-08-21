India Must Partner with Saudi Arabia to Deal with Afghanistan Crisis

Saudi Arabia is the first Muslim country to have called on the Taliban and “all Afghan parties” to preserve lives and property, after the extremists seized the capital Kabul.

A statement issued by the Saudi foreign ministry on Twitter added that the Kingdom “stands with the choices that the Afghan people make without any interference,” expressing hope that the situation in the central Asian state stabilises as soon as possible.

As the custodian of Islam's holiest sites, the kingdom still has an important role to play in the Muslim world, particularly in the Sunni world. Afghanistan is between 80% and 89% percent Sunni and over the years the Saudis have been investing in the country through grants, infrastructure, building of mosques and madrasas.

Saudi involvement in Afghanistan is, of course, historical. Riyadh formed one of the pillars of the Islamabad-Washington-Riyadh alliance against the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan, aiding, funding and arming the Afghan mujahideen in their anti-Soviet jihad.

As such it has connections with the different Mujahideen factions there. It was one of the three countries—along with Pakistan and the UAE—that recognised the earlier Taliban government in Afghanistan. Even after it was overthrown, private Saudi entities are known to have continued funding to the group.