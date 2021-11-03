'A Spoiler Can't Be Peacemaker': Pak NSA to Skip India's Meet on Afghanistan

India is expected to host a meeting on the situation in Afghanistan on 10-11 November, which will be attended by national security advisers of a number of countries in the South-Asian region, as per a Hindustan Times report.

The meeting has been called in the wake of militant organisation Taliban's capture of Afghanistan on 15 August, propelling a humanitarian crisis in the country.

Indian NSA Ajit Doval’s team has invited Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Russia, and China to attend the conference where security concerns are likely to be discussed, as per reports.