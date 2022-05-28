Aryan Khan 'Case': What It Tells About India's Media, Police, and Government

Last autumn, it was a pack of vultures who were out there with their bloodied beaks, feasting upon the arrest of a 24-year-old, a person not in public life, for allegedly possessing drugs and being involved in contraband trade.

There is no other way to describe the breathless, inaccurate, and voyeuristic non-journalistic exercise of going after Aryan Khan, known only for being his father, superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son. The lurid interest in all things—ranging from Bombay cinema, glamour, scandal, drugs and ‘crime’—seemed to find focus in Aryan’s plight as he was pulled off a ship and put behind bars for over three weeks.

This, as we then suspected and now know for sure, for having done nothing.

The NCB and the political establishment were the initiators and drivers of this dark episode, but it would be nothing without the active connivance of our news media. It is a shameful chapter in Indian media’s inglorious recent history that cannot be allowed to be forgotten—it holds important lessons about the media, communal prejudice, and the state of India today.