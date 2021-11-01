Mere WhatsApp Chats Not Enough: More Accused in 'Drugs on Cruise' Case Get Bail

According to LiveLaw, Kumar was booked under Sections 8(c) read with 20(b)(ii)(A) (possession of small quantities of drug), 27a (consumption), 28 (attempt to commit offence) and 29 (conspiracy) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act.



According to The Indian Express, Special Judge VV Patil granted bail to nine accused on Saturday. Further, in the bail orders of five of the nine accused – Kumar as well as the four people linked to an event management company – the court said there was no evidence to prove that they were part of a conspiracy.