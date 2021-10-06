NCB's History With Bollywood Drug Cases Puts Its Credibility in Question?

In May 2001, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested actor Fardeen Khan from Juhu for allegedly purchasing cocaine. Special Judge of the Narcotics Drugs and Substances (NDPS) Court G A Sanap had conditionally acquitted Fardeen after around 10 years.

However, by then the stylist hero of Bollywood has lost a lot, things he might have gotten had he not been involved in such a case. He is now set to make a comeback with Sanjay Gupta’s upcoming film Visfot. However, it isn’t just Fardeen Khan who had to pay a price for an addiction to drugs or coming under NCB’s radar.

Bollywood’s 'Baadshah' Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s career is at stake even before it has begun. Aryan had been helping his father for the film Pathan. What will the future of Aryan Khan, who won the award for Best Dubbing Child Artist for the animated film Hum Lajawab Hain, be?