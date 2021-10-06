NCB's History With Bollywood Drug Cases Puts Its Credibility in Question?
NCB hasn't released outcomes of drug cases involving celebs like Armaan Kohli, Fardeen Khan to the public domain.
In May 2001, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested actor Fardeen Khan from Juhu for allegedly purchasing cocaine. Special Judge of the Narcotics Drugs and Substances (NDPS) Court G A Sanap had conditionally acquitted Fardeen after around 10 years.
However, by then the stylist hero of Bollywood has lost a lot, things he might have gotten had he not been involved in such a case. He is now set to make a comeback with Sanjay Gupta’s upcoming film Visfot. However, it isn’t just Fardeen Khan who had to pay a price for an addiction to drugs or coming under NCB’s radar.
Bollywood’s 'Baadshah' Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s career is at stake even before it has begun. Aryan had been helping his father for the film Pathan. What will the future of Aryan Khan, who won the award for Best Dubbing Child Artist for the animated film Hum Lajawab Hain, be?
It’s too early to comment on this because of the way in which NCB first claimed to have clues of a drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, after which the agency called in Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Rampal, and Rakul Preet Singh for questioning. What was the end result? Nobody knows.
However, Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, hotelier Kunal Jani, Siddharth Pithani, and alleged drug peddler Hemal Shah were sent to jail. But what happened to the big fish of Bollywood? NCB should answer why none of the big celebrities that made headlines were caught by the NCB.
What Happened to Deepika Padukone’s Questioning by the NCB?
In actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, a WhatsApp chat allegedly from NCB, which referred to a drugs angle was also leaked and went viral. Words like hash and weed were found in the chat which were construed to mean hashish and ganja. Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash was also questioned by the NCB for hours in this matter. What happened after that? NCB never clearly revealed.
The Cocaine Obtained From Armaan Kohli’s House Was of South-American Origin, but What Next?
A similar thing happened to actor Armaan Kohli as well. In August this year, NCB has arrested him for alleged possession of cocaine. NCB had claimed that the cocaine seized in the case was of South American origin. Based on this information, the media was informed that Armaan’s drug case might have overseas connections.
However, no further data about any foreign peddler arrested in the NCB investigation is available in the public domain.
The Narcotics Control Bureau’s Credibility Is Under Question
Actor Sanjay Dutt, who had an image makeover from Bollywood’s ‘Khal Nayak’ to Munnabhai, was arrested in 1982 for drug addiction. In an interview, he had admitted to being a drug addict for nine years. He was in jail for 5 months and then got out. And what happened to actor Mamta Kulkarni’s drugs case? Nobody knows.
Notably, the case was registered by the Thane Police. However, at the time, an order had already been issued to seal Mamta’s three luxurious Mumbai flats whose market value was estimated at Rs 20 crore. This news also made headlines but was Mamta Kulkarni arrested in the case? Were her flats sealed or not? There has been no information about the same from the concerned investigating agency.
It’s worth noting that drug cases involving Bollywood celebrities make headlines in the media, but the agency investigating these cases never reveals any information about their final outcome. Since the outcome of cases investigated by the NCB in the last few years is not in the public domain, their credibility is in question.
