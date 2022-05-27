Sameer Wankhede Faces Action for ‘Shoddy’ Probe in Aryan Khan Drugs Case

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede, who initially investigated the drugs-on-cruise case against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, will be facing action for a "shoddy" probe into the case, as per sources quoted by NDTV.

He is also being interrogated for allegedly submitting a fake caste certificate to land the job.

An officer, speaking on the terms of anonymity said, “The competent authority has been asked by the government to act against Sameer Wankhede for shoddy investigation. Action will be taken against him for his fake caste certificate.”