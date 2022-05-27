Sameer Wankhede Faces Action for ‘Shoddy’ Probe in Aryan Khan Drugs Case
Wankhede is also being interrogated for allegedly submitting a fake caste certificate to land the job.
Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede, who initially investigated the drugs-on-cruise case against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, will be facing action for a "shoddy" probe into the case, as per sources quoted by NDTV.
He is also being interrogated for allegedly submitting a fake caste certificate to land the job.
An officer, speaking on the terms of anonymity said, “The competent authority has been asked by the government to act against Sameer Wankhede for shoddy investigation. Action will be taken against him for his fake caste certificate.”
The development comes hours after Aryan Khan on Friday, 27 May, got a clean chit in the drugs case, for which he was arrested from a cruise in Mumbai, seven months after he was granted bail.
Aryan Khan, along with several others, was arrested by the NCB from Mumbai's Cordelia cruise on 8 October.
He was granted bail on 28 October following a series of hearings.
Irregularities in Investigation
Sources told NDTV that there were five irregularities in the investigation conducted by Wankhede after the drugs raid on the cruise off the coast of Mumbai.
There was no videography done during the search and there were lapses in investigating the contents of Aryan Khan's phone, since the chats do not link him with the case, as per sources.
Additionally, there were no medical tests conducted to prove the consumption of narcotics.
One witness claimed that the special investigative team forced him to sign blank papers with two others alleging that they were not at the location during the time of the raid.
All the accused were clubbed together and the same charges were invoked on everyone, including Aryan Khan, who was found without drugs in his possession, sources were quoted as saying.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
