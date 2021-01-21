Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput Through His Words of Wisdom
Watch Sushant Singh Rajput’s best quotes about life and work that he shared with his fans over the years.
It's Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary. The actor would have turned 35 on Thursday, 21 January. Sushant's career, that spanned for about 14 years, will always be a remarkable one.
The actor started with television and rose to fame with the TV soap Pavitra Rishta. In an interview, he had said, "I got all that I wanted after I started working in TV. The money, the fame, recognition and all the female attention."
Sushant dropped out of an engineering college in his final year to become an actor. He came to Mumbai and started doing theatre. During that time, he also joined Shaimak Davar's dance classes, all the while looking for jobs and a project to work on.
Sushant Singh Rajput was a background dancer at various award functions, including IIFA, and he performed with stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor and more.
On 14 June 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The actor's sudden death shocked the nation and left his fans mourning for the loss.
At various press conferences, Sushant spoke about how he lived his life and tried to fulfil his goals. "I don't think about the future. I live in the present, that's what matters," he said.
Watch the video for more such wise words the late actor had to share with his fans, who ardently love him.
Happy Birthday Sushant. We will always miss you.
Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
