TecQ: Ads on OnePlus, Fast Chargers for Mobile, JioFiber & More

Xiaomi sells a lot of phones in the Indian market, most of which can be attributed to its value-for-money factor. OnePlus is another brand that does well in the value-for-money aspect, but in a different segment.

Having said that, many people have complained that Xiaomi’s devices are infested with ads and that they have started to become a concern for consumers. The company has openly said that serving ads is a part of its business strategy, as confirmed by Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Xiaomi India, quoted in this Livemint article who says, “ads are a core element of its business model.”

So, why doesn’t OnePlus feel the need to serve ads to its mobile users or will it continue to avoid doing so?

