TecQ: Ads on OnePlus, Fast Chargers for Mobile, JioFiber & More
TecQ is our weekly round-up of the technology stories
1. OnePlus Says Unlike Xiaomi, It Will Never Show Ads on Its Mobile
Xiaomi sells a lot of phones in the Indian market, most of which can be attributed to its value-for-money factor. OnePlus is another brand that does well in the value-for-money aspect, but in a different segment.
Having said that, many people have complained that Xiaomi’s devices are infested with ads and that they have started to become a concern for consumers. The company has openly said that serving ads is a part of its business strategy, as confirmed by Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Xiaomi India, quoted in this Livemint article who says, “ads are a core element of its business model.”
So, why doesn’t OnePlus feel the need to serve ads to its mobile users or will it continue to avoid doing so?
Read here to know.
2. Elon Musk Says, ‘You Don’t Need a College Degree to Work at Tesla’
Most industry greats have one thing in common, they have either not completed their graduation, or they decided to drop out of college before completing their studies. And Tesla Founder Elon Musk seems to subscribe to the same idea, which he has followed for hiring in his own company as well.
Replying back to a user on Twitter earlier this month, Musk said that “you don’t need a college degree to qualify for working at Tesla”.
This isn’t the first time when Musk has shared his opinion on the value of education to succeed in life. In fact, in this interview with German publication Auto Bild, he even points out that “there’s no need to even have a college degree or go to high school” to be eligible to work at Tesla.
Read the story here.
3. Reliance JioFiber Set Top Box: What Apps Work On This Device?
Reliance Jio announced the commercial availability of its JioFiber broadband service some time ago but the company has been slow to connect the registered users.
It’s the end of 2019 and we’re finally getting updates from multiple JioFiber users that the company is providing them with a set top box that will support Live TV and OTT platforms on the big screen.
This device, as you might remember, is bundled with all the JioFiber plans which start from Rs 699 per month. But if you want to access streaming platforms as well, the company is asking its users to go for the Silver plan, which is priced at Rs 849 per month.
Read the story here to know more about this set top box and what it offers.
5. Should You Be Worried About Fast Chargers Ruining Phone’s Battery?
Gone are the days of hunting for power sockets to charge your smartphone and sitting around for hours waiting for them to get fully charged.
This has been possible with the adoption of fast-charging, a technology that has become a boon for buyers. Brands have realised the need to innovate in this space.
With the new-gen fast chargers you can charge a 4,000 mAh battery from zero to 60 percent in less than 30 minutes, making sure you get the most power in the least possible time.
However, there are concerns about this advancement. Will fast-charging heat up the phone? Will it reduce the phone’s battery life? A detailed report from CNET this week clarifies these doubts for all.
Read here to know the full story.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)