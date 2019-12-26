OnePlus Says Unlike Xiaomi, It Will Never Show Ads on its Mobile

Xiaomi sells a lot of phones in the Indian market, most of this can be attributed to its value for money factor. OnePlus is another brand that does well in the value-for-money aspect, but in a different segment.

Having said that, many people have complained that Xiaomi’s devices are infested with ads and that has started to become a concern for consumers. The company has openly said that serving ads is a part of its business strategy, as confirmed by Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Xiaomi India, quoted in this Livemint article who says, “ads are a core element of its business model.”

So, why doesn’t OnePlus feel the need to serve ads to its mobile users or will it continue to avoid doing that?