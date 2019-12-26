Technology That Will Vanish in The Next Five Years
The old adage: "For new things to come, the old must die,” holds true for technology and gizmos. For new ones to come into existence, the old ones must come to an end.
Over the past few years, we have said goodbye to technologies like the cassette player, VCR and even the CRT television.
Similarly, there is technology that exists today, but might not in the coming year. We take a look at some of the tech that we might have to say goodbye to in the next five years.
1. Wired Headphones
Wired audio accessories are at an end. Just think about it, they're already killing the 3.5mm headphone jack slowly so why would anyone want to buy headphones that have wires.
Wires do present high-fidelity audio and that's something that Bluetooth still struggles with, but a couple of years down the line I am sure that problem will be taken care of.
2. Remote Controls & Switches
Today, all you have to say is “Alexa, turn the light on” and you get light in your room. This means you don't really need buttons and switches to make things work.
Nowadays, you get smart switches that can be connected to electrical appliances and controlled via Google Home or Amazon’s Alexa.
The same way even remote controls won't have a purpose soon. With most house appliances getting smarter and offering smart devices support, why would one need remote controls?
3. Gaming Consoles
It breaks my heart to know that in a couple of years we won't have gaming consoles. Only because there's a better replacement in store.
With the rollout of cloud gaming, there won't be a need to have a big box at your home. Plus, with cloud gaming services like Google's Stadia and Microsoft's Project XCloud you'll be able to play high-definition games on any device! All you’ll need is a good internet connection.
4. Digicams
Imagine, it's been almost 31 years since the first digital camera was introduced when they slowly evolved to digicams. Digicams were a rage a decade ago, but even their popularity has dipped after the introduction of smartphones which offers a superior camera experience.
5. Conventional Keys & Locking Systems
Infrared tech and biometrics have not only made your smart devices secure but it's also changed the way we open doors to our cars, our homes, and even locks.
Thanks to the mass use of this kind of technology people have the option of doing away with conventional keys which I feel is ‘key’ for the future.
6. Incandescent Bulbs
I feel the incandescent bulb and tube light have also outlived their time and even they will become obsolete in the next five years.
You see, LEDs are not only good for Christmas decorations or festive lighting. Ever since their introduction, LEDs have become the primary source for lighting everywhere as they last longer and are cost-effective.
7. 2G Technology
The 2G user base in India is dwindling rapidly and soon might be at an end soon. People using 2G in India accounted for about 70 percent in 2017 shrank to 58 percent in 2018 and is projected to disappear by 2021. With telcos also ending support and literally no smartphone now offering 2G devices, it's time to say goodbye to this technology.
8. Portable Drives
Pen drives and external hard drives are also becoming inconsequential in an ecosystem that thrives on cloud storage.
Wouldn't you want the convenience of having access to your data from anywhere on any device?
With high-speed internet paving its way into the ecosystem for quick access to data, I am sure that physical drives will be driven off the cliff.
9. DVD/Blu-ray
When was the last time you bought a DVD or a CD?
Okay, I agree I still buy game PS4 games but even those are also being sold online now and much cheaper. You can download them directly into your gaming console.
Every bit of digital content that needs to be written on DVDs can easily be stored on servers in the cloud which is why the life of compact disks is over.
10. Cable TV
The first cable TV system was created in 1948 in the US and in the era of digital TV and satellite dishes, it's been very difficult for cable to survive. Satellite-based television entertainment is now available even in the remotest parts of the country which is why the death of cable TV is inevitable.