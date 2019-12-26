Technology That Will Vanish in The Next Five Years

The old adage: "For new things to come, the old must die,” holds true for technology and gizmos. For new ones to come into existence, the old ones must come to an end.

Over the past few years, we have said goodbye to technologies like the cassette player, VCR and even the CRT television.

Similarly, there is technology that exists today, but might not in the coming year. We take a look at some of the tech that we might have to say goodbye to in the next five years.