Reliance JioFiber Set Top Box: What Apps Work On This Device?

Reliance Jio announced the commercial availability of its JioFiber broadband service some time back but the company has been slow to connect the registered users.

It’s the end of 2019 and finally we’re getting updates from multiple JioFiber users that the company is providing them with a set top box that will support Live TV and OTT platforms on the big screen.

This device, as you might remember, is bundled with all the JioFiber plans which start from Rs 699 per month. But if you want to access streaming platforms as well, the company is asking its users to go for the Silver plan, which is priced at Rs 849 per month. Here’s a look at the JioFiber hybrid set top box and what it offers to the consumers.