Reliance JioFiber Set Top Box: What Apps Work On This Device?
Reliance Jio announced the commercial availability of its JioFiber broadband service some time back but the company has been slow to connect the registered users.
It’s the end of 2019 and finally we’re getting updates from multiple JioFiber users that the company is providing them with a set top box that will support Live TV and OTT platforms on the big screen.
This device, as you might remember, is bundled with all the JioFiber plans which start from Rs 699 per month. But if you want to access streaming platforms as well, the company is asking its users to go for the Silver plan, which is priced at Rs 849 per month. Here’s a look at the JioFiber hybrid set top box and what it offers to the consumers.
The box comes in a dark blue shade, with the Jio logo at the top. This box, as mentioned, has been made in China, and carries a simple design, with just one LED light on the front, which turns green as you switch it on.
You can connect the set top box to your TV via an HDMI cable which is given with the box along with the power adapter for the device. As you can see below, the set top box supports an Ethernet port (for wired internet), two USB ports and a digital TV port which will connect to a dish antenna, whenever Jio offers it.
The moment you turn on the set top box, you’ll be greeted with the Jio-centric interface, most likely built over Android.
The box comes with a built in Jio app store that caters to apps like Sony Liv, JioCinema, Hotstar and Voot among others. Interestingly, we also found the Jio TV+ app in the store, but currently, you’ll be only able to access content from platforms like Eros Now and AltBalaji among others.
You can also sign in with your Google ID and access photos from the account through the TV.
A technician from JioFiber also told users that popular platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime are expected to be part of the app store soon.
The Live TV option is also there on the app store but the moment you try to access TV channels through the set top box, you will see the following message on the screen.
The set top box comes bundled with a remote, that supports voice commands for users to control the device and use it for changing channels.
The remote has all the basic features. The fit and finish of the remote from JioFiber is decent. It is lightweight and the quality of materials used for the buttons are quite sturdy.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)