Is Fast-Charging Doing More Harm Than Good to Your Phone?
Gone are the days of hunting for power sockets to charge your smartphone and sitting around for hours waiting for them to get fully charged.
This has been possible with the adoption of fast-charging, a technology that has become a boon for buyers. Brands have realised the need to innovate in this space.
With the new-gen fast chargers you can charge a 4,000 mAh battery from zero to 60 percent in less than 30 minutes, making sure you get the most power in the least possible time.
However, there are concerns about this advancement. Will fast-charging heat up the phone? Will it reduce the phone’s battery life? A detailed report from CNET this week clarifies these doubts for all.
Are Fast Chargers Good for the Battery?
Many users of phones from brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi and Realme have been spoilt by the use of fast chargers. Should they be worried about the battery charge cycles of their phones? According to the report, there’s no long-term damage done to phones used with fast chargers.
There’s an intriguing piece of technology adopted to ensure that a phone’s battery doesn’t get damaged while charging with 27W, 30W or even 50W chargers that are available these days.
The report explains that a phone’s charging is done in two phases. In the first part, the phone’s battery picks up maximum juice possible in a short time span, which explains the logic behind charging from 0 to 60 percent quickly. But then, you have the second phase, where the phone moderates the amount of power picked up by the battery with its built-in management tools.
So, if you’ve had concerns about fast-charging devices and avoided buying one, now is the time to change your opinion.
Don’t Let the Battery Heat Up
Research has confirmed that fast-chargers won’t drain the life of your phone’s battery. So, what should you avoid doing while charging a phone? The report says, do everything possible to make sure you don’t let the phone heat up.
Don’t keep the phone under the direct sunlight, or even charge the phone on top of the dashboard of your car. Heat can have a serious impact on the life of your phone’s battery and even lead to an explosion.
Isidor Buchmann, founder and CEO of battery-technology company Cadex Electronics, quoted in the report, says that temperatures as high as 30 degree Celsius can lower the effectiveness of a battery. Make sure you don’t let the phone’s internal temperature go beyond the manageable level.
Zero is the Dreaded Number
Many people are curious to see how long their phone’s battery can last, which means they’re letting the battery drain out completely. But the report claims that doing so can be harmful for the battery in the long term, as discharging the battery to zero can cause chemical reactions which are not healthy for the battery.
In fact, researchers recommend that users put their phones on charge, the moment it has less than 30 percent battery life remaining. This way you’re not going to let the battery reach its stress levels.
