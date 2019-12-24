Is Fast-Charging Doing More Harm Than Good to Your Phone?

Gone are the days of hunting for power sockets to charge your smartphone and sitting around for hours waiting for them to get fully charged.

This has been possible with the adoption of fast-charging, a technology that has become a boon for buyers. Brands have realised the need to innovate in this space.

With the new-gen fast chargers you can charge a 4,000 mAh battery from zero to 60 percent in less than 30 minutes, making sure you get the most power in the least possible time.

However, there are concerns about this advancement. Will fast-charging heat up the phone? Will it reduce the phone’s battery life? A detailed report from CNET this week clarifies these doubts for all.