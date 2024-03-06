Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro Launch in India on 7 March: Expected Specs and Price

The Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro smartphones are scheduled to launch in India on Thursday, 7 March 2024. It is important to know that the devices have already made their debut in Indonesia so the possible specifications for the Indian variants are out. The price details of the upcoming Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro devices are also leaked online ahead of the launch in India. Interested buyers across the country must go through the leaked details carefully.
Tipster Mukul Sharma tipped the Indian prices of the Vivo V30 series on X. Interested buyers in India can know the prices and specifications but they should know that these are not officially confirmed yet. The company will announce all the important details about the Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro on Thursday, during the launch event for all interested people in the country.
Here are the tipped price ranges and specifications of the Vivo V30 series in India you should note. Stay alert on Thursday, 7 March, to know the exact price range and other important details about the brand-new series.
Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro: Expected Prices in India
The Vivo V30 device in India is tipped to be priced at Rs 40,000 for the base variant. The Vivo V30 Pro is expected to be priced at Rs 45,000. Buyers must note that these are not the exact prices.
If the leaked prices are true then the Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro devices will compete with popular 5G smartphone devices like the OnePlus 12R and iQOO Neo 9 Pro.
Buyers in India must stay alert on the launch date to know the price ranges of the new devices by Vivo. All the important updates will be available soon.
Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro in India: Expected Specifications
One should note that the India variant's specifications for the Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro smartphones are not revealed yet. However, the specifications are expected to be similar to the Indonesia devices.
Both models are expected to flaunt a 6.78-inch curved 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The standard model includes Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset.
The Vivo V30 Pro smartphone is expected to house the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. The Indonesian variant of the Vivo V30 provides up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
The Vivo V30 Pro provides up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The devices operate on FunTouchOS 14 based on Android 14 OS.
To know more about the exact specifications and design of the Vivo V30 series in India, you must wait for the launch event to be conducted on 7 March.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)