Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro Launch in India on 7 March: Expected Specs and Price

The Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro smartphones are scheduled to launch in India on Thursday, 7 March 2024. It is important to know that the devices have already made their debut in Indonesia so the possible specifications for the Indian variants are out. The price details of the upcoming Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro devices are also leaked online ahead of the launch in India. Interested buyers across the country must go through the leaked details carefully.

Tipster Mukul Sharma tipped the Indian prices of the Vivo V30 series on X. Interested buyers in India can know the prices and specifications but they should know that these are not officially confirmed yet. The company will announce all the important details about the Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro on Thursday, during the launch event for all interested people in the country.