Tecno Spark 20 Launch in India Soon: Key Specifications & Price Teased; Details

Tecno Spark 20 is scheduled to make its debut in India soon. It is important to note that the company has started to tease the key specifications of the device. You can take a look at the important features listed on a microsite on the popular e-commerce platform, Amazon. The company has also hinted at the price of the brand-new handset in India and its colour options. One must take note of the latest announcements if one wants to buy the smartphone.
According to the latest official details, the Tecno Spark 20 device will be equipped with the company's Dynamic Port feature, an Android version of Apple's Dynamic Island on its latest iPhone devices. One should note that it has an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance. We have the important details for all interested buyers in the country.
Here are the key specifications, price, and other important details teased by the company regarding the Tecno Spark 20 device in India. You must read till the end to know all the latest updates.
Tecno Spark 20: Expected Price in India and Availability
A microsite for the Tecno Spark 20 on Amazon states that the brand-new handset will be priced under Rs 10,499. The company claims it will offer a couple of specifications in the price range.
The smartphone is likely to be available in Cyber White, Gravity Black, Magic Skin Blue, and Neon Gold colours. The exact price of the Tecno Spark 20 is likely to be announced soon, most probably after the launch of the device in India.
Tecno Spark 20 Launch in India: Key Specifications
According to the latest details, the microsite on Amazon also teases some of the key specifications of the Tecno Spark 20, which will be launched soon.
The smartphone will be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The Tecno Spark 20 will sport an LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and the company's Dynamic Port feature.
As per the details revealed by the company, the Tecno Spark 20 will include a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The rear and front-facing cameras will have an LED flash. The fingerprint and volume buttons are situated on the right edge of the smartphone.
The new handset will sport a dedicated microSD card slot that will expand the inbuilt storage up to 1TB. These are some of the details we know for now.
