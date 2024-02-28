Oppo F25 Pro 5G Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

Tech giant Oppo is all set to launch its new smartphone Oppo F25 Pro 5G in India tomorrow on Thursday, 29 February 2024. Ahead of the official launch, the company has already revealed some key features and specifications of the handset, including design, color, display, camera system and more.

According to the landing page of Oppo F25 Pro on the official website of Oppo India, eligible customers have a chance to win Oppo F25 Pro 5G & Enco Buds2 for free through coupons and loyalty points till 5 March 2024. Let us check out the Oppo F25 Pro launch date in India, features, specifications, sale date, and other important details below.