Nothing Phone 2a Launched in India: Features, Specifications, Price & More

The most awaited smartphone Nothing Phone 2a has been launched in India by the company today on Tuesday, 5 March 2024. The handset arrived as a successor to the already available Nothing Phone 2. During the official event some of the key features and specifications of the budget-friendly Nothing Phone 2a were revealed including company's signature glyph interface, 6.7 inch OLED display, rear dual camera set up, and more.
It has been confirmed that the Nothing Phone 2a will allow users to generate beautiful wallpapers through Artificial Intelligence (AI). This mid-range handset offers three years of major Android updates and four years of security updates. Let us check out all the important details of recently launched Nothing Phone 2a.
Nothing Phone 2a: Launch Date in India
Nothing Phone 2a was launched in India today on Tuesday, 5 March 2024.
Nothing Phone 2a: Price in India
The starting price of Nothing Phone 2a in India for base model (8GB+12 GB) is Rs 23,999. The price is Rs 25,999 and Rs 27,999 for 8GB+256GB and 12 GB+256 GB variants respectively.
Nothing Phone 2a: Sale Date in India
Nothing Phone 2a will be available for sale in India on e-commerce giant Flipkart from 6 March 2024.
Nothing Phone 2a Launched in India: Features and Specifications (Confirmed)
A 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate
Sleek and transparent design with company's signature glyph interface.
A dual camera set up including 50 megapixel OIS main camera and 50 megapixel ultrawide camera. 32 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.
Powered by Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor.
A 5,000mAh battery, supporting 45W fast charging.
3 years of major Android updates and 4 years of security updates.
Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, advanced hotspot, and more.
For security, the handset has face lock and fingerprint sensor.
Stereo speakers for amazing sound quality.
IP54 certified.
