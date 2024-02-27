Smartphone Launches in March 2024: Vivo V30, Realme 12+, Xiaomi 14; Full List

The third month of the year 'March' is going to be an exciting one for all the gadget lovers. Like every month, many smartphones are anticipated to be launched in March 2024, including Vivo V30 Series, Nothing Phone 2(a), Xiaomi 14, and more. All these handsets are expected to arrive with amazing key features like sleek design, high performance battery, and several other cutting-edge specifications.
In the current month of February, smartphones like iQOO Neo 9 Pro already hit the markets, and several others like Honor X9B and Oppo F25 will be revealed in the last week of this month. Let us check out the full list of smartphones that will be launched in March 2024 below.
Smartphone Launches in March 2024
Following is the list of smartphones that may be launched in March 2024.
1. Vivo V30 Series: Tech giant Vivo has confirmed the launch of its new smartphone series Vivo V30. Two handsets including Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro will be launched globally on 7 March 2024 at 12 pm. The smartphones will flaunt some amazing and unique key features and specifications like ZEISS professional portrait camera, studio quality aura light for better lighting, and many more.
Launch Date: 7 March 2024 (Confirmed)
2. Nothing Phone 2(a): This handset is scheduled to be launched on 5 March 2024. Some of the key features and specifications of this handset include a dual camera set up for optics, a 6.7 inch OLED display, powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 7200 SoC, 8 GB+128 GB configuration, and more.
Launch Date: 5 March 2024 (Confirmed)
3. Realme 12 Plus 5G: Tech giant Realme is all set to launch its new smartphone Realme 12+ 5G on 6 March 2024. The handset will be powered by Dimensity 7050 5G chipset. It will be the first ever smartphone in the segment with luxury watch design.
Launch Date: 6 March 2024 (Confirmed)
4. Xiaomi 14: As confirmed the company, Xiaomi 14 will be launched in India on 7 March 2024. The key features and specifications have not been confirmed by the company yet. However, it is tipped to arrive with a 6.3 inch OLED display, Leica tuned cameras, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset, and more.
Launch Date: 7 March 2024 (Confirmed)
5. Samsung Galaxy A55: Although the exact launch date of this smartphone is yet to be revealed. It is anticipated that the handset may be revealed anytime between March and April. Some of the expected features are 6.5-inch AMOLED display, 12GB+256GB storage, 5,000mAh battery, triple rear camera system, and more.
Launch Date: March or April (Expected)
