Smartphone Launches in March 2024: Vivo V30, Realme 12+, Xiaomi 14; Full List

The third month of the year 'March' is going to be an exciting one for all the gadget lovers. Like every month, many smartphones are anticipated to be launched in March 2024, including Vivo V30 Series, Nothing Phone 2(a), Xiaomi 14, and more. All these handsets are expected to arrive with amazing key features like sleek design, high performance battery, and several other cutting-edge specifications.

In the current month of February, smartphones like iQOO Neo 9 Pro already hit the markets, and several others like Honor X9B and Oppo F25 will be revealed in the last week of this month. Let us check out the full list of smartphones that will be launched in March 2024 below.