OnePlus 12R Launch in India on 23 January 2024: Expected Specs and Price Here

OnePlus 12R is scheduled to make its debut in India on 23 January 2024. It is important to note that the company's upcoming smartphone in the country has now been spotted on Amazon, confirming its availability through the popular e-commerce platform. The handset is set to be launched in India and global markets as a rebranded form of the OnePlus Ace 3 that was introduced in China. You can know the important updates about the smartphone here.
The OnePlus Ace 3 in China was launched with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Buyers in India are patiently waiting to know more details about the OnePlus 12R. As of now, it is confirmed that the handset will be launched in the country on 23 January. We do not know much about the specifications and design of the new smartphone.
Here are some of the latest details about the OnePlus 12R that you should note if you want to purchase the smartphone. Read till the end to know the expected specifications and price range in India.
OnePlus 12R Launch in India: Expected Specifications
A landing page is available on Amazon for the OnePlus 12R. The page shows the handset in two colour options, including black and blue colours. It does not reveal any more details related to the smartphone yet.
We can expect the OnePlus 12R to have similar specifications to the OnePlus Ace 3 in China. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The handset might flaunt a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.
The brand-new smartphone in India might flaunt a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS.
It also has an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro camera.
On the front, it is expected to sport a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 lens. In China, the OnePlus Ace 3 is offered with up to 1TB of UFFFS 4.0 storage. The OnePlus 12R might pack a 5,500mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging support.
To know the exact specifications, you have to wait for the launch of the OnePlus 12R in India.
OnePlus 12R: Expected Price in India
The price of the OnePlus 12R will also be revealed during the launch event on 23 January. Stay alert to know the exact details about the smartphone and book your handset.
