OnePlus 12R Launch in India on 23 January 2024: Expected Specs and Price Here

OnePlus 12R is scheduled to make its debut in India on 23 January 2024. It is important to note that the company's upcoming smartphone in the country has now been spotted on Amazon, confirming its availability through the popular e-commerce platform. The handset is set to be launched in India and global markets as a rebranded form of the OnePlus Ace 3 that was introduced in China. You can know the important updates about the smartphone here.

The OnePlus Ace 3 in China was launched with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Buyers in India are patiently waiting to know more details about the OnePlus 12R. As of now, it is confirmed that the handset will be launched in the country on 23 January. We do not know much about the specifications and design of the new smartphone.