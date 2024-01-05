OnePlus Ace 3 Launched in China: Specifications and Expected Price in India Here

OnePlus Ace 3 made its debut in China on Thursday, 4 January, as per the date announced earlier. It is the latest flagship smartphone from the brand. The new OnePlus handset is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and flaunts a 6.78-inch BOE Oriental AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution. Interested buyers are requested to go through the confirmed specifications of the smartphone if they want to purchase it. One should know the latest announcements made by the company.
The OnePlus Ace 3 smartphone is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. It has a triple rear unit headed by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Other specifications of the handset include up to 16GB RAM, Android 14, stereo speakers, and a maximum of 512GB storage. Interested buyers should take note of all the features.
Let's take a look at the price ranges, specifications, and latest details about the OnePlus Ace 3 here. Read till the end to know the important updates about the handset that has been launched recently.
OnePlus Ace 3: Expected Price in India
The price of the OnePlus Ace 3 smartphone is CNY 2,599, roughly Rs 30,000 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. For the 16GB RAM + 512GB model, the price is CNY 2,999, which is roughly Rs 33,000.
A top-of-the-line 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant is available at CNY 3,499, which is roughly Rs 40,000. The OnePlus Ace 3 is offered in Moon Sea Blue, Ming Sha Jin, and Star Black colour options.
It is currently up for pre-booking and will go on sale in China on 15 January. Interested buyers should go through the prices carefully before booking their handset.
OnePlus Ace 3 Launched in China: Specifications
The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Ace 3 operates on Android 14 with ColorOS 14.0 on top. It sports a 6.78-inch (1,264x2,780 pixels) Oriental AMOLED LTPO display paired with up to 4,500 nits peak brightness, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz instant touch sampling rate, and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.
The display allows support for HDR and flaunts Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The handset is equipped with an Aluminum alloy metal middle frame and glass back.
Under the hood, the OnePlus smartphone houses an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, along with 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM options. The smartphone packs up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage as well.
The handset has a triple rear camera setup that protects a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support.
