OnePlus 12, Redmi Note 13: List of Smartphones To Be Launched in January 2024

Many tech giants like OnePlus, Redmi, Vivo, Realme, and others are about to begin their year with the launch of some amazing smartphones in the country including OnePlus 12 Series, OnePlus 12R, Redmi Note 13 Series, Vivo X100 Series, Realme 12 Series, and more. Each of these handsets will offer unique features and specifications to intrigue the dedicated users.
Although the companies have not officially revealed the features and specs of these phones, several tipsters and leakers have provided us with a lot of information. Let us check out all the details about the upcoming smartphones in January 2024 below.
List of Top Smartphones To Be Launched in January 2024
Following is the list of all smartphones that are anticipated to arrive in 2024.
Realme 12 Series: Tech giant Realme is expected to launch its upcoming Realme 12 Series on Wednesday, 3 January 2024. As per tipsters, the Realme 12 Series will include two handsets - Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+. The Realme 12 Pro may arrive as a successor to the Realme 11 Pro.
Features and Specifications of Realme 12 Series: According to online reports, following are the expected features and specifications of Realme 12 Series.
A curved-edge OLED panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
Powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset.
Realme 12 Pro may flaunt a 32-megapixel IMX709 telephoto camera with optical 2X zoom.
Realme 12 Pro+ is anticipated to be equipped with a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.
Redmi Note 13 Series: Xiaomi India is confirmed to launch its upcoming Redmi Note 13 series on Thursday, 4 January 2024. The series is expected to arrive with three 5G handsets including Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+.
Features and Specifications of Redmi Note 13 Series: Following are the expected features and specifications of Redmi Note 13 series.
A 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
The basic model Redmi Note 13 may be powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 6080 SoC.
Redmi Note 13 may be powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC.
Redmi Note 13 Pro is anticipated to be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC.
All the three models may arrive with a 5,000 mAh battery.
A 100MP dual rear camera setup may be found in the Redmi Note 13 while as the pro models may come with a triple rear camera setup, including 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 primary sensor with OIS (optical image stabilisation).
The front or selfie camera in all the three models of Redmi Note 13 is 16MP.
OnePlus 12 Series: Tech giant OnePlus will launch its most anticipated handsets OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R in India on 23 January 2024.
Features and Specifications of OnePlus 12: Here are the expected features and specs of OnePlus 12.
A 6.82-inch quad-HD+ LTPO OLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate.
Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.
The handset is likely to arrive with a 24GB RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage.
The smartphone may be launched with Hasselblad camera system including a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary lens, a 64MP telephoto camera and a 48MP ultra wide angle lens.
For selfies and video calling, OnePlus 12 is anticipated to have a 32MP front camera.
A 5,400 mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging.
Features and Specifications of OnePlus 12R: Here are the expected features and specs of OnePlus 12R.
A 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
A triple rear camera unit consisting of 50 MP primary sensor with OIS, 32 MP telephoto camera on rear side.
It may run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
Vivo X100 Series: As per several online reports, Vivo India will soon launch its upcoming Vivo X100 smartphone series including Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro in India. The exact date of launch is not known yet, however, reports suggest that the Vivo X100 may arrive in the country in January.
Features and Specifications (Expected): Check out the list of expected features and specs below.
A curved 6.78-inch 8 LTPO AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate.
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset.
Both handsets may run on Android 14-based OriginOS 4.
Zeiss-branded triple rear camera system including a 50MP primary sensor.
The basix model may have a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging.
Vivo X100 Pro is expected to arrive with a 5,400 mAh battery that supports 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: Three smartphones including Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra are anticipated to be launched in January 2024 under the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. The exact date and time is not known yet.
Poco X6 Series: While the exact launch date and time has not been revealed by the company yet, there are speculations that Poco X6 series will be revealed in India soon. Rumors suggest that the Poco X6 Series may arrive with some similar specifications to that of Chinese Redmi devices.
Oppo Reno 11: Tech giant Oppo will likely launch its upcoming Reno 11 series in India and other global markets on 11 January 2024. The Indian variant may b a little different from the Chinese model, and is anticipated to be powered by Mediatek Dimensity 1080. The Oppo Reno 11 Pro models may be equipped with Dimensity 8200 or Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)