Moto G34 5G Launch on 9 January 2024: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

Tech giant Motorola is all set to launch the new Moto G34 handset in India on Tuesday, 9 January 2024. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed certain features and specifications of the 5G smartphone. It comes with a vegan leather design, immersive 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, incredible 50MP Quad Pixel Camera, and will be powered by Snapdragon 695.
Moto G34 will be available for sale on e-commerce platform Flipkart, the official website of the smartphone company, as well as all leading retail stores. According to the company, Moto G34 will be the fastest 5G smartphone of the series.
Let us check out the Moto G34 launch date in India, features, specifications, price, and other details below.
Moto G34 Launch Date in India
Moto G34 will be launched in India on Tuesday, 9 January 2024 at 12 pm IST.
Moto G34 Sale in India
Moto G34 will be available for sale on Flipkart, motorola.in, and all retail stores.
Moto G34 Price in India
As per reports, the basic variant of Moto G34 (4GB+128GB) will be available at a price of Rs 10,000. However, the exact price may vary.
Moto G34: Confirmed Features and Specifications
Here is a list of features and specifications for the upcoming Moto G34.
Premium vegan leather design.
A 6.5-inch IPS LCD display.
13 5G bands with VoNR support, which makes it segment's fastest 5G smartphone.
50 megapixel Quad pixel camera.
Available in Charcoal Black, Ice Blue and Ocean Green colour variants.
Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.
5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.
