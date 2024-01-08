Moto G34 5G Launch on 9 January 2024: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

Tech giant Motorola is all set to launch the new Moto G34 handset in India on Tuesday, 9 January 2024. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed certain features and specifications of the 5G smartphone. It comes with a vegan leather design, immersive 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, incredible 50MP Quad Pixel Camera, and will be powered by Snapdragon 695.

Moto G34 will be available for sale on e-commerce platform Flipkart, the official website of the smartphone company, as well as all leading retail stores. According to the company, Moto G34 will be the fastest 5G smartphone of the series.

Let us check out the Moto G34 launch date in India, features, specifications, price, and other details below.