Huawei NOVA 12 Series Launch in China Today, 26 December: Specifications & Price

Huawei is getting ready to officially launch its NOVA 12 series in China today, Tuesday, 26 December. The launch date was announced earlier and interested buyers across the globe should know the latest details. It is important to note that the news was confirmed by Huawei Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu. The first set of teasers for the Huawei NOVA 12 was also released when the launch date was announced. One must know the latest updates.
The teasers for the Huawei NOVA 12 display a bold look with a striking blue colour and the NOVA branding on the back. Interested buyers should note that the launch of the Huawei NOVA 12 is scheduled to take place in China first. The global launch of the brand-new smartphone will be announced later. Buyers should keep track of the announcements.
Let's take a look at the specifications, price, design, camera, and other details of the new Huawei NOVA 12 here. Read till the end to know the latest announcements about the new smartphone.
Huawei NOVA 12 Series: Specifications
The Huawei NOVA 12 smartphone is expected to have three cameras but we do not know the details yet. The NOVA 12 series will be available in three variants: the NOVA 12, NOVA 12 Pro, and the NOVA 12 Ultra models.
The base NOVA 12 smartphone model is expected to be equipped with Huawei’s Kirin 830 chipset. The NOVA 12 Pro and Ultra models may be launched with the flagship Kirin 9000s chip. The details will be confirmed by the company during the launch event.
The NOVA 12 Ultra smartphone is expected to support 100W fast charging, according to certain reports circulating online.
The Ultra model is also expected to repurpose the satellite connectivity. It is likely to be equipped with a 50MP main camera with variable f/1.4 - f/4.0. These are some of the specifications we know for now.
Huawei NOVA 12 Series: Price
The price of the Huawei NOVA 12 series is not known yet. The exact price range will be announced after the launch takes place in China. Buyers should stay alert to know the price of the new series.
Keep an eye on the latest announcements by Huawei to know the latest updates about the NOVA 12 series.
