Nothing Phone 2 Launch in India Today: Live Streaming Details, Specs, and Price

Nothing Phone 2 is set to launch in India today, Tuesday, 11 July 2023, as per latest details. It is important to note that the device will be launched in India and global markets later, in the evening. Interested people are excited to know all the details about the most-awaited Nothing model. One should keep a close eye on the launch event to know all the updates about the smartphone. People should stay alert on Tuesday to know the specifications.

As per the latest details, the Nothing Phone 2 pre-orders are live on the popular e-commerce website, Flipkart, in India. However, it is important to note that the price range and specifications are not announced yet by the company so one should wait. All the important aspects of the brand-new smartphone will be announced during the launch event.