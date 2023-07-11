Nothing Phone 2 Launch in India Today: Live Streaming Details, Specs, and Price

Nothing Phone 2 is set to launch in India today, Tuesday, 11 July 2023, as per latest details. It is important to note that the device will be launched in India and global markets later, in the evening. Interested people are excited to know all the details about the most-awaited Nothing model. One should keep a close eye on the launch event to know all the updates about the smartphone. People should stay alert on Tuesday to know the specifications.
As per the latest details, the Nothing Phone 2 pre-orders are live on the popular e-commerce website, Flipkart, in India. However, it is important to note that the price range and specifications are not announced yet by the company so one should wait. All the important aspects of the brand-new smartphone will be announced during the launch event.
Here are the Nothing Phone 2 launch event livestreaming details you should note if you want first-hand information about the smartphone. Also, take a look at the rumoured price range and specifications of the device before the launch happens on Tuesday.
Nothing Phone 2: Launch Event Live Streaming Details
According to the official details, the Nothing Phone 2 launch event will take place today, Tuesday, 11 July, at 8.30 pm IST. It is important to note that viewers can watch the live stream of the event on the official website of the company or its YouTube channel.
One should note that the device will be available in India via the e-commerce platform, Flipkart. To know more about the availability, you have to wait for the launch event to be over.
Nothing Phone 2: Rumoured Price in India
The Nothing Phone 2 launch price in India is not officially announced yet. However, various rumours suggest that the device will be available at a starting price of Rs 42,000 or Rs 43,000.
The smartphone is expected to make its debut in two storage configurations, as per rumours. While the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant is likely to be available at Rs 65,600, the 12GB RAM + 512GB variant might be priced at Rs 76,500.
Nothing Phone 2 in India: Specifications
The Nothing Phone 2 model is confirmed to be supported by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The company has also stated that it will flaunt a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display.
The brand-new device will be powered by a 4,700mAh battery. These are some of the specifications we know.
To know all the features of the smartphone, you have to keep an eye on the launch event on Tuesday.
(Written with inputs from NDTV Gadgets 360.)
